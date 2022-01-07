George Rossi, The Bill actor who played DC Duncan Lennox, dies aged 61

George Rossi, who is best known for playing fan favourite DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill from 1998 until 2003, has died.

Advertisement

His niece Louisa Rossi shared the sad news on Twitter in response to a fan page which shared an image of late stars of the show, including Ben Roberts and Bernie Nolan.

The fan page tweeted: “Those we have lost will always be remembered. These fine officers have walked there final beat but will always have a place at Sun Hill. Rest in peace.”

Louisa replied: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox is now added to this list having passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”

She also tweeted on 6th January saying: “He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately he passed away yesterday morning.”

George first appeared in The Bill back in 1993, but it wasn’t until 1998 that he returned as a series regular, going on to star in almost 200 episodes until 2003.

His on-screen character, the roguish Glaswegian DC Duncan Lennox, rose through the ranks during the series, joining the Murder Investigation Team and even investigating the Sun Hill serial killer, a major storyline that ran across multiple episodes.

George also starred in a number of other high profile series, notably playing DC John McCormack in Whitechapel seasons one and two, and the likes of Holby City, Hustle, Doctors, and Casualty.

He also played the recurring character of Lenny in the drama series Hotel Babylon, the BBC show based at a five-star hotel.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV guide, and take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.