Eric soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Netflix drama
From disco hits to Billie Holiday classics, these are the songs featured in Netflix's Eric.
Due to its gritty subject matter, you might not expect Eric to be full of quite as many recognisable toe-tapping tunes as it is.
But the '80s-set drama will not only grip you with its performances from leading actor Benedict Cumberbatch or McKinley Belcher III, it will also surely have you stuck with many an earworm after watching.
From the likes of The Cure to Laura Branigan's Gloria underpinning a particularly sweaty dance scene in the new series, it's clear the soundtrack for the Netflix show has been crafted with the time period in mind.
As well as different songs being used throughout the episodes, there's also a fittingly moody soundtrack that has been composed by Keefus Ciancia, known for composing and producing music for Killing Eve, True Detective and Spider-Man 2.
Speaking about working with director Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt), Cumberbatch also revealed that part of his preparation for his role included getting into a musical mindset for Vincent, which was helped by Forbes.
He said: "She is really into music and made a wonderful discography for the show. There was a playlist for Eric, and for Cassie, for all the characters who are brought out audibly, almost as richly as the written word on the page."
Read on to find out what songs were featured in each of the episodes of Netflix's Eric.
Eric soundtrack: All songs featured in Netflix drama
Episode 1
- I'm Not in Love - 10cc
- Supernature - Cerrone
- Vitamin C - CAN
- Crucify Your Mind - Sixto Rodriguez
Episode 2
- These Foolish Things - Billie Holiday
- I'm So Hot for You - Bobby O
- A Forest - The Cure
Episode 3
- Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading
- Gloria - Laura Branigan
Episode 4
- Meet Me in the Morning - Bob Dylan
- The Killing Moon - Echo & the Bunnymen
- Tupelo - Nick Cave
Episode 5
- Heroin - The Velvet Underground
- 900 Miles - Terry Callier
- Who Knows Where the Time Goes - Fairport Convention and Sandy Denny
Episode 6
- These Days - Nico
- I'm Not In Love - 10cc
