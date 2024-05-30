From the likes of The Cure to Laura Branigan's Gloria underpinning a particularly sweaty dance scene in the new series, it's clear the soundtrack for the Netflix show has been crafted with the time period in mind.

As well as different songs being used throughout the episodes, there's also a fittingly moody soundtrack that has been composed by Keefus Ciancia, known for composing and producing music for Killing Eve, True Detective and Spider-Man 2.

Speaking about working with director Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt), Cumberbatch also revealed that part of his preparation for his role included getting into a musical mindset for Vincent, which was helped by Forbes.

He said: "She is really into music and made a wonderful discography for the show. There was a playlist for Eric, and for Cassie, for all the characters who are brought out audibly, almost as richly as the written word on the page."

Read on to find out what songs were featured in each of the episodes of Netflix's Eric.

Eric soundtrack: All songs featured in Netflix drama

Gaby Hoffman as Cassie and Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent in Eric. Netflix

Episode 1

I'm Not in Love - 10cc

Supernature - Cerrone

Vitamin C - CAN

Crucify Your Mind - Sixto Rodriguez

Episode 2

These Foolish Things - Billie Holiday

I'm So Hot for You - Bobby O

A Forest - The Cure

Episode 3

Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading

Gloria - Laura Branigan

Episode 4

Meet Me in the Morning - Bob Dylan

The Killing Moon - Echo & the Bunnymen

Tupelo - Nick Cave

Episode 5

Heroin - The Velvet Underground

900 Miles - Terry Callier

Who Knows Where the Time Goes - Fairport Convention and Sandy Denny

Episode 6

These Days - Nico

I'm Not In Love - 10cc

Eric is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 30th May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

