Eric on Netflix: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and latest news
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the "emotional thriller" from The Split's Abi Morgan.
The Split's Abi Morgan has been hard at work on "emotional thriller" Eric, which is coming soon to Netflix.
The six-episode series is set in New York in the 1980s, and follows one father's desperate search to locate his child after he disappears on his way to school.
Central to this story is Eric, a blue monster puppet, who becomes "his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home".
For more information about Eric, read on.
Eric release date: When can I watch it?
You can stream it on Netflix from Thursday 30th May.
Eric cast: Who stars?
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game) stars as Vincent, the father, while Ivan Morris Howe plays missing boy Edgar.
Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Field of Dreams) also features alongside McKinley Belcher III (Ozark, We Own This City, The Passage).
Eric plot: What's it about?
When Vincent's son Edgar vanishes while en route to school, he spends every waking moment trying to find him – and it's his child's drawings of a blue monster puppet called Eric that he turns to.
Vincent, who is a puppeteer and the creator of a popular children's TV show, believes if he can get Eric on the nation's TV screens, Edgar will return to him.
"As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home," adds the official synopsis.
Eric trailer: Can I watch it?
Yes, you can watch it right now.
Eric is coming to Netflix on Thursday 30th May 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
