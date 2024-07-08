Myers spoke about working on her British accent, seeing Susan and Lucy Pevensie from the Narnia series as role models and her love of Lord of the Rings.

You can listen to the podcast right here, or read the interview, below.

How did you land the role of Pip?

More like this

I was flying home from London [Myers was born and raised in Orlando, Florida] and I got an email asking if I would meet with the director, Dolly. I read the first three episodes, and I really liked it. We ran through a scene together and they said that if I sent in a tape with a British accent, the role would be mine.

How did you channel your Britishness?

I used to do a British accent for fun – but I was never really good at it! I was nervous because by the time I joined the project, I only had two weeks to nail it before we started shooting. I had a dialect coach, we went through every single scene a million times. That helped – but it wasn’t something I picked up right away!

Pip is a great female role model — who were yours growing up?

Susan and Lucy from Narnia were always my role models! I was homeschooled so my curriculum consisted of reading books that focused on different eras of history – they were niche! I loved it because it gave me so much freedom. We used to live close to the Disney resort and there were passes for residents. Me and my three sisters would go for the day and do our schooling at night!

What made you want to act?

I was really into fantasy – The Lord of the Rings was my favourite book, and the films were why I became an actor. Peter Jackson used to make vlogs of behind-the-scenes content; I watched those and thought, ‘Man, that’s such a cool job’.

Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday. Netflix

You play the character of Enid in Wednesday. The reaction to the show has been huge — how have you coped?

I didn’t even realise how much of a hit the show had become because I was busy with work. My mum sat me down and said, ‘Do you realise how big this show is?’ People don’t really understand that [you’re a real person]. They can cross boundaries. That gets overwhelming – but it helps to have a good support system at home.

Has fame stopped you doing what regular 22-year-olds do?

I’m pretty much a homebody. I don’t like going out – so it’s not been an issue for me!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three from 9pm on Wednesday 12th July.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.