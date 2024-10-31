Clarke is no stranger to the screen – or the stage, for that matter – having had notable roles as Lola Griffin in Holby City and Grace O'Brien in Doctor Who, as well as in BBC One's Mr Loverman, Lost Boys and Fairies, Showtrial and Informer.

A three-time Olivier Award winner, it's a wonder as to how it's taken so long for Clarke to helm a show, you may say. Or is it? In the current world of TV, commissioning and viewership figures, a lot has certainly been said about diversifying our on-screen content, but not as much follow-through has been achieved as many would have liked.

However, Channel 5 clearly had a vision for a Black female-led detective drama that has actually been followed through on – and, you know what? Ellis is really rather good.

Now, Ellis isn't exactly something like a CSI or Criminal Minds, and it most certainly isn't as much of an easy watch as, say, Death in Paradise or Grantchester.

In fact, we follow DCI Ellis (Clarke) as she has to crack cases related to the death of a teenager, misogyny within the police force and the pervasive nature of social media. And that's all while contending with workforces that rail against her very arrival in their often close-knit towns.

(L-R) DS Chet Harper (ANDREW GOWER) and DCI Ellis (SHARON D CLARKE). Channel 5

In a country that still regularly references the north-south divide, whose very political and social attitudes are starkly different the further we often get in more rural villages, having a Black detective prancing into these areas without any second glances and veiled comments wouldn't have been believable.

In fact, Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre confronts it head-on, pulling off a first meeting scene with DS Harper (Andrew Gower) that not only speaks to the microaggressions that Ellis has to contend with as an older Black woman, but also shows how she turns that sense of invisibility into an unlikely power.

Harper takes one too many seconds to realise that Ellis is actually the woman sitting with the visitor's pass on, rather than the only other person – a white woman – in the police station's waiting room, which only speaks to what Ellis has come to expect in these majority white working environments.

Having grown unfortunately used to such scenarios, we quickly learn that Ellis is always prepared and ready to jump straight into work. No breaks, time to get adjusted or even a pause for any real rest, Ellis is a fiercely dedicated character who isn't simply there to just be our hero.

In fact, her complicated nature is the very thing that is unexpectedly intriguing to witness. What life is she leaving behind on these trips? Why is she always attached to her phone? What call or text is she anticipating, and who is Ellis outside of being a DCI?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Ellis certainly isn't the first enigmatic detective to grace our screens, Ejiwunmi-Le Berre has crafted a lead character that doesn't fall into the stereotypical tropes of simply being a "strong Black female" character. Ellis is three-dimensional, and while she does do a stellar job at solving crimes, she is emotionally driven.

She isn't simply a figure of strength and perfection as we see her cradle her mobile for clarity, needing time to herself to reset and keeping tape around so as to fix the phone charger that's on its last legs.

Sure, she's strong in the way that she has to swallow some of the things that these small-town officers sling her way, but Ellis is as complicated as the rest of us, making such a lead character relatable to many.

Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis in Ellis. Channel 5

Even so, Ellis really doesn't take any BS, and often picks up on tells and clues before her counterparts. It's because of this demand for better that Harper is instantly drawn to her, wanting to match her intelligence and expertise in his own work. Within their endearing partnership, we are provided with some 'cosier' moments as the pair learn more about one another and come to be like a mentor and student at times.

The very fact that it's 2024 and Ellis is the first Black female lead detective on British TV should be embarrassing for everyone in the industry, especially given how many police dramas get commissioned and churned out a year in this country, one that has an insatiable appetite for the genre.

From her sharp observational skills, quiet humour, patois and even the inclusion of some Jamaican overproof white rum, Ellis marks something major not just for Channel 5 but for television in general. Importance aside, the three-part series packs the twists, stays fresh with a changing guest cast and locations, and delves into cases that are more topical than others.

No matter your thoughts on the subject matter, if there's one thing that the UK know how to produce in spades, it's a police drama. So, to have Ellis now part of that age-old canon of TV shows is downright refreshing and needed. While we'd all wish it wasn't the first of its kind, there's no overstating just how significant and special Ellis is.

Ellis continues next Thursday 7th November at 9pm on Channel 5.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.