The official digital diary, created by the BBC *ahem* we mean John, to accompany the series lists January 29th as the date of his first meeting with the eponymous Mr Holmes of 221b Baker Street – which we're assuming was in 2010, the same year the show first aired.

"The man knew who I was. Somehow he knew everything about me. He knew I'd served in Afghanistan and he knew I'd been invalided. He said my wound was psychosomatic so he didn't get everything right but he even knew why I was there, despite the fact that Mike hadn't told him", John writes.

And even though it wasn't love at first sight for the duo, even Watson could tell something special was brewing.

"I think he might be mad. He was certainly arrogant and really quite rude and he looks about 12 and he's clearly a bit public school and, yes, I definitely think he might be mad but he was also strangely likeable. He was charming. It really was all just a bit strange. So tomorrow, we're off to look at a flat. Me and the madman. Me and Sherlock Holmes."

The rest, as they say, is history.

Happy Anniversary!