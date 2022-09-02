She finds that her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival starts to tear her own family life apart.

Devil in Ohio is now available to stream on Netflix , and the thriller series tells the story of hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis, who takes in and shelters a mysterious cult escapee.

The series has a big cast led by Emily Deschanel as Dr Mathis and Sam Jaeger as her husband Peter, while Madeleine Arthur plays the cult escapee, Mae.

But who else is in the cast, and who do they play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Devil in Ohio.

Emily Deschanel plays Dr Suzanne Mathis

Emily Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Dr Suzanne Mathis? Suzanne is a hospital psychiatrist who looks out for Mae when she arrives at the hospital and invites her to stay with her family.

Where have I seen Emily Deschanel before? Deschanel, the sister of Zooey, is best known as Temperance Brennan from Bones, but has also appeared in Animal Kingdom and the film My Sister's Keeper.

Sam Jaeger plays Peter Mathis

Sam Jaeger as Peter Mathis in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Peter Mathis? Peter is Suzanne's wife and a former contractor moving into real estate sales.

Where have I seen Sam Jaeger before? Jaeger has appeared in series such as The Handmaid's Tale and The Politician, as well as in films including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, American Sniper and Inherent Vice.

Gerardo Celasco plays Detective Lopez

Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez in Devil in Ohio. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Detective Lopez? Detective Lopez is a police officer trying to track down the cult Mae has escaped from.

Where have I seen Gerardo Celasco before? Celasco has appeared in series including How to Get Away with Murder, Swimming With Sharks and Next amongst others.

Madeleine Arthur plays Mae Dodd

Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Mae Dodd? Mae is a teenager who escapes from a satanic cult, later moving in with the Mathis family. However, she may not be all that she appears.

Where have I seen Madeleine Arthur before? Arthur is best known for her role as Chris in the To All the Boys series, and has also appeared in The Tomorrow People and Big Eyes with Amy Adams.

Xaria Dotson plays Jules Mathis

Xaria Dotson as Jules Mathis in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Jules Mathis? Jules is Suzanne's daughter who forms a friendship with Mae.

Where have I seen Xaria Dotson before? Dotson has previously appeared in American Vandal and The Birch.

Alisha Newton plays Helen Mathis

Alisha Newton as Helen Mathis in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Helen Mathis? Helen is the oldest of the Mathis daughters, and is one of the most popular girls in school.

Where have I seen Alisha Newton before? Newton is best known for playing Georgie in Heartland, while she has also appeared in films such as Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Naomi Tan plays Dani Mathis

Naomi Tan as Dani Mathis in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Dani Mathis? Dani is the youngest Mathis daughter, who is an aspiring actress.

Where have I seen Naomi Tan before? Tan has appeared in a number of children's TV shows, including Chip and Potato and Scout & the Gumboot Kids.

Djouliet Amara plays Tatiana Nelson

Djouliet Amara as Tatiana Nelson in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Tatiana Nelson? Tatiana is a girl at school who grows close with Helen.

Where have I seen Djouliet Amara before? Amara has appeared in series including Superman and Lois, Riverdale and Guilty Party.

Jason Sakaki plays Isaac Kim

Jason Sakaki as Isaac Kim in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Isaac Kim? Isaac is Jules' best friend.

Where have I seen Jason Sakaki before? Sakaki has previously had minor roles in Riverdale and iZombie.

Marci T House plays Adele Thornton

Marci T House as Adele Thornton in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Adele Thornton? Adele is Suzanne's co-worker at the hospital.

Where have I seen Marci T House before? House's TV roles have included The Twilight Zone, Day of the Dead and Tribal.

Bradley Stryker plays Sheriff Wilkins

Bradley Stryker as Sheriff Wilkins in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Sheriff Wilkins? Wilkins is the sheriff of Amon County.

Where have I seen Bradley Stryker before? Stryker has appeared in Altered Carbon, Lost in Space and Arrested Development amongst many other TV roles.

Evan Ellison plays Sebastian Zelle

Evan Ellison as Sebastian Zelle in Devil in Ohio. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Sebastian Zelle? Sebastian is a boy at the Mathis children's school who Jules has a crush on.

Where have I seen Evan Ellison before? Devil in Ohio is Ellison's first on-screen role.

Ty Wood plays Teddy Harrington

Ty Wood as Teddy Harrington in Devil in Ohio. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Teddy Harrington? Teddy is one of the popular group at school.

Where have I seen Ty Wood before? Wood has previously appeared as Billy in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and had roles in V.C. Andrews' Landry Family and BH90210.

Tahmoh Penikett plays Malachi Dodd

Tahmoh Penikett (left) as Malachi Dodd in Devil in Ohio.

Who is Malachi Dodd? Malachi is the leader of the cult Mae escaped from.

Where have I seen Tahmoh Penikett before? Penikett has had roles in Dollhouse, Battlestar Galactica and Supernatural, while he also appeared in Man of Steel.

Devil in Ohio is available now on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

