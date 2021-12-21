Death in Paradise preview teases new mystery for festive special

BBC drama Death in Paradise is rounding off its tenth anniversary celebrations with a festive, feature-length special this Boxing Day.

While DI Neville Parker is looking forward to heading home to England to spend Christmas with his family, a mysterious death on Saint Marie throws a spanner in the works.

In an teaser released exclusively by RadioTimes.com, things take an intriguing turn when a minicab driver from London, Colin Babcock (Mathew Baynton) receives a mysterious Christmas card which connects him to a wealthy businessman who’s died on Saint Marie.

In the clip, he’s reported the card to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), who are keen to establish why he would have received it in the first place.

The card simply reads: “Philip Carlton was murdered.”

“Is there any reason you can think of that someone might’ve sent this to you?” Parker asks, to which Baynton replies: “No.”

When the Commissioner presses on, asking if he has any connection to the deceased man, he says: “I’d never even heard of the guy until I got this Christmas card.”

The official synopsis for the upcoming special says: “It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

“Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?”

The Death in Paradise Christmas special airs Boxing Day at 7:30pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

