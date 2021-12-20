Join Death in Paradise stars for RadioTimes.com Q&A

This week, RadioTimes.com will be chatting to the stars of BBC drama Death in Paradise about the show’s upcoming Christmas special, as well as looking ahead to season 11, which is arriving in January.

Tune in at 7pm over on our Facebook page tomorrow (Tuesday 21st December), where Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Mayor Catherine Bordey), Tahj Miles (Trainee Officer Marlon Pryce) and Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) will be lifting the lid on what’s ahead.

The festive episode marks the first time John-Jules has stepped foot on the fictional island of Saint Marie since his exit back in 2018.

You’ll also be able to submit your own questions to the cast by commenting beneath the video. Or perhaps you’ve already got a few lined up, which you can send over right now by tweeting @RadioTimes using the hashtag #DeathInParadiseRT.

The Christmas special is a first for Death in Paradise, which recently celebrated its 10th birthday.

And this is what you can expect: “It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

“Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?”

The guest star line-up is as follows: Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).