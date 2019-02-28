"This island, it has a certain magic about it, Sergeant Dumas," the Commissioner told visiting French police officer DS Madeleine at the end of the series eight finale, to which she replied with a knowing smile: "You know, I'm already starting to learn that."

However, just when fans were expecting him to put a job offer on the table and ask Madeleine to stay as DI Jack Mooney's second-in-command, the episode ended...

Thankfully, the Commissioner must have found his chance to pop the question off-screen, because the BBC has now confirmed the news we were all waiting for: DS Madeleine Dumas is here to stay.

More like this

"I’m thrilled that I’ve been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise," Legastelois said. "I can’t wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further."

Madeleine first arrived on the island in the penultimate episode of series eight when she was sent by Internal Affairs to investigate the shooting of DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), and to give her verdict on Jack and his conduct as a detective. Things looked bleak until the Detective Inspector solved a tricky murder case, impressing Madeleine so much that she rewrote her report entirely.

Before she was able to fly back to Paris, the Commissioner roped Madeleine in to assist in one more murder case, and by the end of the finale she was already starting to feel like one of the team.

Which was probably his plan all along.

Madeleine will fill the job left vacant by Florence, who quit the police force after the tragic death of her fiancé Patrice.

Advertisement

With this new addition, the crime-solving team is back to full strength as Madeleine joins DI Jack Mooney (Aradal O'Hanlon), Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) and Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) at Honoré Police Station.