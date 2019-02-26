Parisian Internal Affairs investigator DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois) had been hinting that Ardal O'Hanlon's DI Jack Mooney might be sent back to London due to potential negligence after Florence was injured in the line of duty. And although DS Dumas appeared to have a last minute change of heart – perhaps due to a combination of Jack's Irish charm and his trademark eleventh-hour crime solving – after seeing the trailer for the season finale, viewers were not so sure...

The 'next time' clip included a scene in which Jack was seen Skyping with his rarely mentioned daughter Siobhan, who seemed a little distraught when she told him "things aren't great" back home. And when he warned the Commissioner "I need to step away from the case", alarm bells began to ring...

Viewers had previously been speculating that DS Madeleine Dumas could be Florence's replacement but after what they'd just seen, some thought Madeleine could be about to move up a rank...

So will DI Jack Mooney still be in charge of the Honoré police department when this series wraps up? Could Ardal O'Hanlon really be leaving Death in Paradise so hot on the heels of Joséphine Jobert? We'll find out in the season eight finale.

Trust Death in Paradise to leave it to the last minute to solve a mystery...

The Death in Paradise series eight finale is on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursday 28 February

This article was originally published on 26 February 2019