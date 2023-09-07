Dear Child cast: Meet the characters in Netflix thriller
A spoiler-free rundown.
Netflix German-language series Dear Child follows a woman who manages to escape after being abducted and imprisoned. But while fleeing, she's hit by a car, with her life in jeopardy once again.
Will she survive her latest ordeal?
If so, will her captor find her?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's Dear Child and who they play (without spoilers).
Dear Child main cast
- Naila Schuberth as Hannah
- Kim Riedle as Lena
- Sammy Schrein as Jonathan
- Hans Löw as Gerd Bühling
- Haley Louise Jones as Aida Kurt
- Justus von Dohnányi as Matthias Beck
- Julika Jenkins as Karin Beck
- Birge Schade as Ruth
- Seraphina Maria Schweiger as Ines Reisig
- Ozgur Karadeniz as Dr Hamstedt
- Florian Claudius Steffens as a security guard
- Nagmeh Alaei as a nurse
- Christian Beerman as the head of a security company
- Jeanne Goursaud as a missing woman
Kim Riedle plays Lena
Who is Lena? A woman who was kidnapped and imprisoned inside a high security home with two children. One day, she manages to escape.
Where have I seen Kim Riedle before? Her credits include Back For Good and Verbotene Liebe.
Naila Schuberth plays Hannah
Who is Hannah? A young girl who is imprisoned with Lena. She's fiercely intelligent and follows their captor's rules to the letter.
Where have I seen Naila Schuberth before? You might know her from Bird Box Barcelona. She's also appeared in Blackout and Gefährliche Nähe.
Sammy Schrein plays Jonathan
Who is Jonathan? A young boy who is incarcerated with Lena and Hannah. He's meek and is often overpowered by Hannah.
Where have I seen Sammy Schrein before? His CV includes German Crime Story: Gefesselt and Klara Sonntag - Liebe macht blind.
Hans Löw plays Gerd Bühling
Who is Gerd Bühling? A detective and friend of Lena's parents who headed up the initial investigation into her disappearance.
Where have I seen Hans Löw before? You might know him from Isy Way Out, In My Room, All Is Well and Tatort.
Haley Louise Jones plays Aida Kurt
Who is Aida Kurt? A detective who is investigating the hit and run of a woman.
Where have I seen Haley Louise Jones before? You might have watched her in Einstein and Professor T.
Justus von Dohnányi plays Matthias Beck
Who is Matthias Beck? Lena's father. He begins to spiral when there's a new development involving his daughter.
Where have I seen Justus von Dohnányi before? You might know him from Tatort, Men in the City, Bis zum Ellenbogen and Das Experiment.
Julika Jenkins plays Karin Beck
Who is Karin Beck? Lena's mother. She's worried about her husband when the investigation into her missing daughter discovers a new lead.
Where have I seen Julika Jenkins before? Lots of people will know her from Dark, another Netflix series. She's also appeared in Vitus, Tatort and LOMO: The Language of Many Others.
Birge Schade plays Ruth
Who is Ruth? A nurse who builds a special bond with Hannah.
Where have I seen Birge Schade before? Her CV includes Hotte im Paradies, Delphinsommer and Katzenzungenb.
Seraphina Maria Schweiger plays Ines Reisig
Who is Ines Reisig? A police officer working with Aida. She can be naive and is prone to making mistakes.
Where have I seen Seraphina Maria Schweiger before? Her credits include The End of Innocence.
Additional cast include:
- Ozgur Karadeniz (Nachtschicht) - Dr Hamstedt, a child psychologist
- Florian Claudius Steffens (De stamhouder) - a security guard
- Nagmeh Alaei (Ich dich auch!) - a nurse
- Christian Beerman (In aller Freundschaft - Die jungen Ärzte) - the head of a security company
- Jeanne Goursaud (Der Lehrer) - a missing woman
