If so, will her captor find her?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's Dear Child and who they play (without spoilers).

Dear Child main cast

Naila Schuberth as Hannah

Kim Riedle as Lena

Sammy Schrein as Jonathan

Hans Löw as Gerd Bühling

Haley Louise Jones as Aida Kurt

Justus von Dohnányi as Matthias Beck

Julika Jenkins as Karin Beck

Birge Schade as Ruth

Seraphina Maria Schweiger as Ines Reisig

Ozgur Karadeniz as Dr Hamstedt

Florian Claudius Steffens as a security guard

Nagmeh Alaei as a nurse

Christian Beerman as the head of a security company

Jeanne Goursaud as a missing woman

Kim Riedle plays Lena

Kim Riedle as Lena. Netflix

Who is Lena? A woman who was kidnapped and imprisoned inside a high security home with two children. One day, she manages to escape.

Where have I seen Kim Riedle before? Her credits include Back For Good and Verbotene Liebe.

Naila Schuberth plays Hannah

Naila Schuberth as Hannah. Netflix

Who is Hannah? A young girl who is imprisoned with Lena. She's fiercely intelligent and follows their captor's rules to the letter.

Where have I seen Naila Schuberth before? You might know her from Bird Box Barcelona. She's also appeared in Blackout and Gefährliche Nähe.

Sammy Schrein plays Jonathan

Kim Riedle and Sammy Schrein. Netflix

Who is Jonathan? A young boy who is incarcerated with Lena and Hannah. He's meek and is often overpowered by Hannah.

Where have I seen Sammy Schrein before? His CV includes German Crime Story: Gefesselt and Klara Sonntag - Liebe macht blind.

Hans Löw plays Gerd Bühling

Hans Löw as Gerd Bühling. Netflix

Who is Gerd Bühling? A detective and friend of Lena's parents who headed up the initial investigation into her disappearance.

Where have I seen Hans Löw before? You might know him from Isy Way Out, In My Room, All Is Well and Tatort.

Haley Louise Jones plays Aida Kurt

Haley Louise Jones as Aida Kurt. Netflix

Who is Aida Kurt? A detective who is investigating the hit and run of a woman.

Where have I seen Haley Louise Jones before? You might have watched her in Einstein and Professor T.

Justus von Dohnányi plays Matthias Beck

Justus von Dohnányi as Matthias Beck. Netflix

Who is Matthias Beck? Lena's father. He begins to spiral when there's a new development involving his daughter.

Where have I seen Justus von Dohnányi before? You might know him from Tatort, Men in the City, Bis zum Ellenbogen and Das Experiment.

Julika Jenkins plays Karin Beck

Julika Jenkins as Karin Beck. Netflix

Who is Karin Beck? Lena's mother. She's worried about her husband when the investigation into her missing daughter discovers a new lead.

Where have I seen Julika Jenkins before? Lots of people will know her from Dark, another Netflix series. She's also appeared in Vitus, Tatort and LOMO: The Language of Many Others.

Birge Schade plays Ruth

Birge Schade as nurse Ruth. Netflix

Who is Ruth? A nurse who builds a special bond with Hannah.

Where have I seen Birge Schade before? Her CV includes Hotte im Paradies, Delphinsommer and Katzenzungenb.

Seraphina Maria Schweiger plays Ines Reisig

Seraphina Maria Schweiger as Ines Reisig. Netflix

Who is Ines Reisig? A police officer working with Aida. She can be naive and is prone to making mistakes.

Where have I seen Seraphina Maria Schweiger before? Her credits include The End of Innocence.

Additional cast include:

Ozgur Karadeniz (Nachtschicht) - Dr Hamstedt, a child psychologist

Florian Claudius Steffens (De stamhouder) - a security guard

Nagmeh Alaei (Ich dich auch!) - a nurse

Christian Beerman (In aller Freundschaft - Die jungen Ärzte) - the head of a security company

Jeanne Goursaud (Der Lehrer) - a missing woman

