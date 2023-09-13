The series, which stars Kim Riedle (Back for Good) and Naila Schuberth (Bird Box: Barcelona), has gripped viewers since it debuted, but has also had many wondering - is it based on a true story?

Read on for everything you need to know about the inspiration for Dear Child.

Is Dear Child based on a true story?

Naila Schuberth as Hannah in Dear Child. Netflix

No, Dear Child is not based on a true story. The shocking tale told in the series is entirely fictional, and instead, it is based entirely on a novel, Liebes Kind (Dear Child in English), from German author Romy Hausmann.

Speaking about why she wanted to adapt the novel, director and head writer Isabel Kleefeld told Netflix Tudum: "I read the book in one night and saw the whole story very vividly in my mind. The material fascinated me immediately. Dear Child is told from the point of view of each of the participants, and the perspective changes again and again.

"The result is an exciting game with reality, a puzzle that the audience can always add to and reassemble. It is the story of a crime that has many victims, directly or indirectly."

What has the writer of the Dear Child novel said about the plot?

Kim Riedle as Jasmin in Dear Child. Netflix

Of her writing style, Hausmann said in an interview with BookWeb: "Even if no one believes me, I don’t plot... I just set up the initial premise and try to create the characters as defined as possible.

"Then I start to write, asking myself again and again how this character should behave next, what is realistic, and above all: How would I behave in this situation?"

Of course, as with most adaptations, the series does not stick completely to the original source material, and instead makes some changes to the narrative and characters.

When it comes to how audiences respond to the adaptation of her work, Hausmann told Netflix Tudum: "I hope my readers feel like I did: There will be many things that are familiar from the book, and at the same time it will feel totally new.

"There also is, for example, a new character (Aida Kurt), who really excited me because she lives the complete opposite of the perpetrator’s imagination. It’s subtle and incredibly well told. Why didn’t I think of that?"

