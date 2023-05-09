Netflix has officially announced Bird Box Barcelona, a spin-off to the hit 2018 movie which follows new characters in a new setting, but in the same world which has become overrun by entities which cause anyone who looks at them to kill themselves.

Almost five years after Bird Box first captivated audiences on Netflix , it's now time to return to the post-apocalyptic world of that film as a spin-off is not only on the way, but is in fact just around the corner.

The official synopsis for the new film says: "After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

You can watch the teaser trailer for the film, which features all the panic, carnage and blindfolds you'd expect, right here now:

The movie arrives on Netflix globally on 14th July 2023 and stars Spanish actors Mario Casas and Alejandra Howard, alongside Mexican Babylon actor Diego Calva and British Black Mirror star Georgina Campbell.

The original Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock and was based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman, proved to be a smash hit for the streamer, becoming its biggest film opening ever at the time with 45 million accounts watching it in its first week of release.

When it comes to number of hours viewed in the first 28 days of release, to this day Bird Box is still third out of Netflix's library of original films, just behind Red Notice at number one and Don't Look Up at number two.

