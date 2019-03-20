Bird Box author pens sequel to book that inspired hit Netflix film
The follow-up will reveal more about Sandra Bullock's character Malorie — and the creatures...
Josh Malerman has almost completed a sequel to his novel Bird Box, which became an acclaimed Netflix film of the same name, starring Sandra Bullock.
Set in an alternate universe in which humans are rapidly dying by suicide at the mere sight of unknown creatures, close to 50 million viewers saw Bird Box within a week of its release in December.
- 45m people watched Bird Box in its first week - making it Netflix's biggest film opening ever
- How do you direct actors who can't see? Bird Box's Susanne Bier explains how she pointed Sandra Bullock in the right direction
Speaking to Esquire, Malerman said that the film's phenomenal success had inspired his decision to write a follow-up to his original 2014 novel.
"I’ve been asked a ton of times, people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl," he said. "The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her."
Set eight years after the events of the first book, the sequel will be titled Malorie (after the central character, played in the film version by Bullock) and will contain further details about the unknown creatures and about Malorie herself.
Malorie will be released in October of this year, and according to Malerman was penned in the same rented third floor flat in Detroit in which he wrote Bird Box: "I was in the same physical space, but also the same mental space, as the first one".
No news yet as to whether Netflix will aim to adapt the new book but given the success of Bird Box, the news must have piqued their interest.