Speaking to Esquire, Malerman said that the film's phenomenal success had inspired his decision to write a follow-up to his original 2014 novel.

"I’ve been asked a ton of times, people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl," he said. "The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her."

Set eight years after the events of the first book, the sequel will be titled Malorie (after the central character, played in the film version by Bullock) and will contain further details about the unknown creatures and about Malorie herself.

Malorie will be released in October of this year, and according to Malerman was penned in the same rented third floor flat in Detroit in which he wrote Bird Box: "I was in the same physical space, but also the same mental space, as the first one".

No news yet as to whether Netflix will aim to adapt the new book but given the success of Bird Box, the news must have piqued their interest.