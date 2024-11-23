In the trailer, Dalgliesh is seen undertaking a new set of investigations, including one surrounding an apparent serial killer, as two workers who work at the same nuclear power station turn up dead.

As he struggles to get the suspects to tell him the truth, Dalgliesh is finally seen telling someone: "No more lies - how did you kill her?"

You can watch the exclusive trailer at the top of this article right now.

Bertie Carvel in Dalgliesh season 3. Christopher Barr/Channel 5

The new season will consist of six episodes in total, split up into three adaptations of PD James's novels.

Read more:

The first of these, Death in Holy Orders, will see Dalgliesh travelling to a remote seminary overlooking a windswept lake, where a body has been found gruesomely murdered.

Meanwhile, the second, Cover Her Face, will find the detective investigating a murder in the Essex home of the Mehtas, a staggeringly wealthy family with connections to the British government, and the third, Devices and Desires, will see him sent on an urgent mission to investigate a terrorist plot against a nuclear power station on the Kent coast.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Guest stars for this season include Anton Lesser (Endeavour), Lloyd Owen (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Claire Goose (Silverpoint), Liz White (The Long Shadow), Adam James (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Richard Lintern (Silent Witness), Ellora Torchia (The Gold), Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London), Soni Razdan (War) and Josie Walker (Belfast).

Meanwhile, Carvel has also stepped behind the camera for season 3, directing one of the three stories.

Dalgliesh season 3 starts Thursday 5th December at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch episode 2 on Friday 6th December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.