The drama also stars Daniel Ryan, Taj Atwal, Paul Higgins and more, but just when is this repeat airing, what is the release schedule and how many episodes are there?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for the 2024 repeat broadcast of Cold Call.

Daniel Ryan as Des in Cold Call. Channel 5

While Cold Call originally aired in 2019, the series is now being repeated on Channel 5. The first episode will air on the channel at 9pm on Monday 17th June 2024.

The synopsis for the series says: "June Clarke (Sally Lindsay) is a carer - barely getting by, she works tirelessly at a care home, then returns to care for her mother Sophie (Melanie Kilburn). When June loses her job and discovers her daughter Hana (Taj Atwal) is pregnant, she makes the rash decision to sell her house.

"When the money from the house sale is stolen in a fraudulent cold call, June goes looking for answers…

"She meets schoolmate Des Grigsby (Daniel Ryan), who heads a fraud support group. With Des's help, June is led to the head of a fraud empire: successful and respected businessman Kirk Wiley (Paul Higgins).

"When Kirk needs a carer for his elderly mother, June settles into the Wiley home and uncovers a dysfunctional family hiding dark secrets.

"When Sophie commits suicide, June is pushed to her limits. But June will have to risk everything to get to the heart of Kirk's murky world and get her money back. How far is she willing to go?"

How many episodes are there of Cold Call?

Sally Lindsay in Cold Call. Channel 5

There are four episodes of Cold Call in total.

This series started a trend of four-episode dramas for Channel 5, with other series which have followed the model including Coma, Love Rat, The Inheritance, Too Good to be True, For Her Sins, Finders Keepers, The Cuckoo and more.

Cold Call release schedule

Paul Higgins as Kirk in Cold Call. Channel 5

The full release schedule for the current repeat broadcast of Cold Call is as follows:

Episode 1 – Monday 17th June 2024, 9pm, Channel 5

Episode 2 – Tuesday 18th June 2024, 9pm, Channel 5

Episode 3 – Wednesday 19th June 2024, 9pm, Channel 5

Episode 4 – Thursday 20th June 2024, 9pm, Channel 5

Cold Call trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Cold Call right here now.

Cold Call will air nightly on Channel 5, starting at 9pm on Monday 17th June 2024. It is also available to stream in full now on My5.

