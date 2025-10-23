Right from the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors, a fun dynamic developed between The Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie and Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, when Mohammed chose to give up on his chance to claim a shield in order to help Imrie find hers.

Now, it seems that relationship building is set to transfer to a drama, as the duo have both been cast in new HBO and Sky drama War, which was announced earlier this year.

Imrie and Mohammed will join already-announced stars Dominic West and Sienna Miller, in the drama which comes from Hijack creator George Kay, and has already been confirmed for two seasons.

The synopsis for the series says: "War follows two of London’s most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century. Each side is certain they’ll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win.

"This is just the beginning – season 1's explosive case is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles."

Sienna Miller and Dominic West. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Savannah Miller Bridal, Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images for Como 1907

While West plays tech titan Morgan Henderson, Miller plays his estranged wife, international film star Carla Duval. The duo will be seen going through what has been dubbed a "scandalous divorce case".

Also joining the series as part of the latest casting announcement are Shaheen Jafargholi (In Flight), Akiya Henry (Protection), Rose Williams (Sanditon), Camille Coduri (Big Boys), Aran Murphy (Klara and the Sun) and Honor Swinton Byrne (A Very Royal Scandal).

They are joined by Miles Jupp (Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Kartanya Maynard (Heartbreak High), Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street), Mark Quartley (The Marlow Murder Club) and Steve Furst (I Fought The Law).

Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens and Archie Renaux were announced as being part of the cast when the series was first confirmed.

