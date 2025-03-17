"I got messages from friends, but also from strangers on social media," he said. "They told me they were sobbing, the show meant so much to them. It’s so beautiful to see the response, especially for Jack - it’s his story and heart that’s in the project."

When asked whether there was any chance of another season, Llewellyn said: "I sense it’s finished, but hopefully Jack can write something else - new characters, same cast, like Tarantino. I’ll be his Tim Roth."

Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Izuka Hoyle, Jack Rooke, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Camille Coduri attend the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards. Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Alongside Llewellyn, Big Boys also starred Jon Pointing, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Katy Wix, Camille Coduri, Harriet Webb and Annette Badland.

The show has been nominated for multiple BAFTAs and RTS Awards and is loosely based on Rooke's own life and experiences, as well as on his semi-autobiographical comedy stage shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters.

Llewllyn's other show, Beyond Paradise, is a spin-off from Death in Paradise, and is now returning for its third season, with stars Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, Felicity Montagu and Barbara Flynn all back.

Llewellyn plays Kelby, a police constable for Shipton Abbott Police who works with Marshall's Humphrey, Ahmadi's Esther and Montagu's Margo to solve cases and apprehend criminals.

Big Boys is available to stream in full on Channel 4.

Beyond Paradise will return to BBC One at 8pm on Friday 28th March, while seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

