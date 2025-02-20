Jack Rooke’s coming-of-age story Big Boys has come to a close – with a suitably hilarious and heartbreaking goodbye.

Across the course of the show, viewers were transported back to 2016, where we meet Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) as they navigate the next stage of their life while at Brent University.

While the group had plenty of ups and downs, viewers were made aware that something was ever-so-slightly off in the future – and in the series three finale, we find out why.

Across the course of the third series, while Jack embraced his sexual awakening as a gay man, the once-confident and cocky Danny is seen struggling more than ever.

With his nan’s ailing health, troubled family life, university obligations and relationship with Corinne (Izuka Hoyle) all taking a toll on his mental health, he begins to cut himself off from his support network, intent on dealing with it all by himself.

In episode 5, after splitting with Corinne, his nan passing away, and knowing he will have to retake his final year at uni, Danny is at a loss.

Heading to his nan’s house in Margate, he briefly bonds with his dad, only to have his heart broken when his dad eventually chooses the pub instead of spending time with him.

When he discovers his cousin is back in prison for armed robbery, Danny completely withdraws, and ominously shuts his bedroom door to the camera, leaving his future uncertain.

What happened to Danny in the finale?

Jon Pointing as Danny and Dylan Llewellyn as Jack. Channel 4

Unfortunately, in the opening moments of the series finale, it’s confirmed that Danny “didn’t make it” and decided to end his life.

In a heartfelt moment by the sea in Margate, Jack (now played by the creator of the series, Jack Rooke), talks with Danny about why he did it, what he’s missed in the years since his death – including the price hike of the Tesco meal deal – and how his presence continues to be felt a decade later.

As the pair say goodbye, Danny admits his death wasn’t how he wanted to go, and would like another ending.

So Jack decides to write it for him.

What is Danny’s new ending in Big Boys?

Jack (Dylan Llewellyn), Corinne (Izuka Hoyle), Danny (Jon Pointing) and Yemi (Olisa Odele) in Big Boys. Channel 4

In a new, albeit fictional, flashback to 2016, Danny is saved by Jules (Katy Wix), their slightly-too-sprightly but well-meaning student union officer.

Giving him a hug, Jules spends the evening with him at his nan’s house, with the pair repairing the door she broke down to get to him.

The next morning, Jules drives Danny back to the university campus, via his favourite place – Fleet service station – to play games and grab lunch.

While there, Jules admits she loves her job, but is ready to move on from being a student rep, and offers him an apprenticeship, training him to become her replacement, which Danny happily agrees to.

When he goes off for a couple of minutes, Jules calls fellow advisor Tim to tell him Danny is OK and on his way back with her. Jack had tipped him off, and together they wait patiently for his return.

Reunited, Jack and Danny face the graduation ceremony, meeting Corinne's family while cousin Shannon declares she's also going to university.

Danny's also there to prop up Jack when he meets his idol, Alison Hammond, which he obviously messes up.

Shortly afterwards, they prepare for the 2016 freshers ball, and Danny and Jack dance together, remembering the three years they had together while at uni.

The series ends with the now-adult Jack sitting at a bar, and as the series comes to an end, he looks to the camera and flashes his and Danny’s biggest sign of affection: The middle finger.

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

Big Boys season 3 is available in full now on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.