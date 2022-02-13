Call the Midwife characters at risk after train crash disaster

The crash occurred as Nancy (Megan Cusack), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr. Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) made their way back from a midwifery and obstetrics conference in Chelmsford, where they had been looking forward to finding out about the future of the profession.

Tonight's penultimate episode of Call the Midwife season 11 ended with a major cliffhanger – with several key characters finding their lives in danger after a dramatic train crash.

Before they left Nonnatus House, Sister Monica (Judy Parfitt) had once again spotted a raven – and this time it looks like she might have had good cause to be worried about the bad omen.

After enjoying the conference, the trio boarded the train home and Patrick remarked that he was “so glad [he] didn’t drive”, adding that it was "much easier by train".

Meanwhile, the train was also full of football fans coming back from a match, which prompted Sister Julienne to comment: “We’re in for an interesting journey."

But sadly, things did not go according to plan: the train driver, who had been seen taking some pills, began to have some kind of episode and eventually became unresponsive.

Patrick and Julienne started to suspect that something might be wrong based on the way the train was moving - and soon the unthinkable happened and it collided with another train it should have stopped for.

Nancy was in the toilet applying lipstick when it happened and was seen hitting her head, and it soon became apparent that the train was completely wrecked and the driver had been killed.

It thankfully emerged that Nancy had made it out alive – but the fate of the other two remains unclear.

Patrick is seen lying on the ground – albeit with some slight movement – but Sister Julienne isn’t moving at all. Some fans will no doubt be fearing the worst going into next week's finale...

