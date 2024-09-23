These fans will be filmed in one-to-one interviews for a special 10-part video blog series capturing their experiences and stories, in an effort to better understand why the series continues to resonate so strongly with its loyal fan base, and uncover the innovative, meaningful, and inspirational directions in which audiences take the programme.

Fans of the show can enter to be in with a chance to get involved by going to the BBC website and answering a series of questions.

They will also be asked to upload a two-minute video explaining why they are a fan, and showcasing any objects, artefacts, or other creations they would like to share.

Those applying to take part must be a UK resident and over the age of 18.

While fans of the show will no doubt be looking forward to next year's 14th season, they first have the Christmas special on the horizon, which Dr Turner and Sister Veronica stars Stephen McGann and Rebecca Gethings teased when speaking with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the NTAs earlier this month.

Asked about what fans can expect from this year's special, McGann said: "It is all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife."

Meanwhile, Gethings teased: "There will be tears and laughter, it's heartwarming as always. It's about community, but yeah, they're always tested at Christmas, it's not just about cuddles and Horlicks."

McGann then added: "And it's a very special episode, Christmas, for us in our show, and that's the one people particularly respond to.

"I think it comes in as part of the festival and the year, which we're incredible flattered by, but it makes it that bit more special. Christmas is a special one."

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

