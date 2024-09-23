Call the Midwife superfans invited to take part in BBC study with Oxford University
The study will be aiming to understand the different ways that fans engage with, and express their passion for, the beloved BBC drama.
As a joint project with Oxford University, the BBC has announced a study aiming to understand the different ways that fans engage with, and express their passion for, Call the Midwife.
The study, which is being run by Dr Alice Watson, will see 10 fans invited to an interactive workshop at the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London, to share their creative activities with each other and discuss how they express their passion for Call the Midwife.
These fans will be filmed in one-to-one interviews for a special 10-part video blog series capturing their experiences and stories, in an effort to better understand why the series continues to resonate so strongly with its loyal fan base, and uncover the innovative, meaningful, and inspirational directions in which audiences take the programme.
Fans of the show can enter to be in with a chance to get involved by going to the BBC website and answering a series of questions.
They will also be asked to upload a two-minute video explaining why they are a fan, and showcasing any objects, artefacts, or other creations they would like to share.
More like this
Those applying to take part must be a UK resident and over the age of 18.
Read more:
- Call the Midwife starts filming Christmas special and season 14 in new pic
- Call the Midwife gives update on season 14 with behind-the-scenes pic
While fans of the show will no doubt be looking forward to next year's 14th season, they first have the Christmas special on the horizon, which Dr Turner and Sister Veronica stars Stephen McGann and Rebecca Gethings teased when speaking with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the NTAs earlier this month.
Asked about what fans can expect from this year's special, McGann said: "It is all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, Gethings teased: "There will be tears and laughter, it's heartwarming as always. It's about community, but yeah, they're always tested at Christmas, it's not just about cuddles and Horlicks."
McGann then added: "And it's a very special episode, Christmas, for us in our show, and that's the one people particularly respond to.
"I think it comes in as part of the festival and the year, which we're incredible flattered by, but it makes it that bit more special. Christmas is a special one."
Call the Midwife will return to BBC One at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.