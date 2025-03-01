In the clip, Stephen McGann's Dr Turner inspects Paula, who is played once again by Kitty Anderson, and comes to believe she has an infection in her bladder as well as anaemia.

He says she will have to stay at the maternity hospital - and Renee Bailey's Joyce reassures her that Sister Monica Joan can mind her hamsters.

You can watch the clip at the top of this article now.

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner in Call The Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

Elsewhere in the season 14 finale, the synopsis for the episode says that "the challenges of midwifery hit close to home when a mother-and-baby home is evacuated".

Read more:

Additionally, Nancy’s wedding plans will be seen taking a surprising turn, while Sister Catherine will take her first vows.

Last week's episode saw joy for Dr Turner and his wife Shelagh, as they finally were able to officially adopt May.

There were a number of bumps along the road heading towards that moment, but her biological mother Esther, who still lives in Hong Kong, finally completed the formal agreement for the adoption.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thankfully, fans don't need to worry that this Call the Midwife will be the final ever episode of the show - it was renewed for a 15th season at the same time as its 14th, back in 2023.

Beyond that, the future is less certain - and creator Heidi Thomas has hinted that the series could take a break at some point.

The Call the Midwife season 14 finale airs on Sunday 2nd March on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.