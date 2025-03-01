Call the Midwife's Dr Turner concerned for teen mother in teaser clip
Paula was first introduced at the start of season 14.
The 14th season of Call the Midwife is coming to an end this Sunday, with an episode which will see a return for a character first introduced at the start of the season, pregnant teenager Paula.
In the finale it will be revealed that the father of Paula's child has left the area along with his parents, while Paula has been suffering from "low-down tummy aches".
In the clip, Stephen McGann's Dr Turner inspects Paula, who is played once again by Kitty Anderson, and comes to believe she has an infection in her bladder as well as anaemia.
He says she will have to stay at the maternity hospital - and Renee Bailey's Joyce reassures her that Sister Monica Joan can mind her hamsters.
You can watch the clip at the top of this article now.
Elsewhere in the season 14 finale, the synopsis for the episode says that "the challenges of midwifery hit close to home when a mother-and-baby home is evacuated".
Read more:
- Megan Cusack confirms Call the Midwife exit as Nancy after 4 years
- Call the Midwife's Cyril and Rosalind face racist backlash over relationship
Additionally, Nancy’s wedding plans will be seen taking a surprising turn, while Sister Catherine will take her first vows.
Last week's episode saw joy for Dr Turner and his wife Shelagh, as they finally were able to officially adopt May.
There were a number of bumps along the road heading towards that moment, but her biological mother Esther, who still lives in Hong Kong, finally completed the formal agreement for the adoption.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thankfully, fans don't need to worry that this Call the Midwife will be the final ever episode of the show - it was renewed for a 15th season at the same time as its 14th, back in 2023.
Beyond that, the future is less certain - and creator Heidi Thomas has hinted that the series could take a break at some point.
The Call the Midwife season 14 finale airs on Sunday 2nd March on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.