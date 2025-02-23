When her adoptive father fell ill, however, it was the Turners who welcomed May into their home and hearts as she instantly made a glowing impression on them.

And despite a number of bumps in the road, including the very real possibility of her being removed from Shelagh and Patrick's care last season when she nearly drowned, May's status as a Turner is no longer in any doubt.

Esther, who still lives in Hong Kong, has "now completed the formal agreement for the adoption", announced one of the panelists.

"Are you happy about that?" he asked May.

"I've been happy for a long time, just knowing it will happen," she smiled.

When the news was finally confirmed, Shelagh and Patrick embraced their daughter, who was beaming from ear to ear.

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Gareth Clarke as Family Lawyer in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Ahead of last year's Christmas special, Stephen McGann did say that there would be "ups and downs" in the Turner family's future, such is life, but he did promise a "much more settled" path ahead.

He also said it was "really lovely" for himself and Laura Main now that the actors playing their children are "a little bit older".

"We can get more done with them dramatically," he added.

Main also addressed the Turner family's past worries about May to RadioTimes.com back in January.

"I just want everything to be OK," she said. "I really, really do.

"I love those children, I love working with those actors, I genuinely love them and they're a wonderful unit, and I just sort of hope it's OK."

But while they were always "concerned" that outside forces could take May away from them while they were fostering her, she is now well and truly part of the family.

The Call the Midwife season 14 finale airs on Sunday 2nd March on BBC One and iPlayer.

