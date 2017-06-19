Broadchurch star Carolyn Pickles lands a role in ITV drama Vera
The actress whose character defiantly left the Broadchurch Echo will return to ITV in spring 2018
With Chris Chibnall confirming recently that there would definitely be no more Broadchurch, viewers will now never know what happened to Broadchurch Echo editor Maggie.
She was last seen promising to leave local newspaper journalism and launch a new career as a vlogger with her own YouTube channel – but not before she gave her pen-pushing boss a few home truths about the importance of local news and community spirit.
But the good news is that the actress who played Maggie, Carolyn Pickles, will be joining the cast of another ITV series, crime drama Vera.
RadioTimes.com can reveal that Pickles will play Rita, the wife of DI Harry Fenton, a member of the Northumberland and City Fraud team that Vera (Brenda Blethyn) investigates in episode one of series eight.
Filming has started this week and the new series of Vera will air in spring 2018.