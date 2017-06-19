But the good news is that the actress who played Maggie, Carolyn Pickles, will be joining the cast of another ITV series, crime drama Vera.

RadioTimes.com can reveal that Pickles will play Rita, the wife of DI Harry Fenton, a member of the Northumberland and City Fraud team that Vera (Brenda Blethyn) investigates in episode one of series eight.

Filming has started this week and the new series of Vera will air in spring 2018.