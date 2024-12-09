This was revealed by Humphrey star Kris Marshall, who said when speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with The National Lottery on Virgin Radio UK: "We’ve actually just finished filming Christmas 2025. So I’m actually one Christmas ahead. [We finished] literally last Friday, last week."

When Evans asked about the third season, Marshall replied: "Filmed that as well… I may have dropped a spoiler that I’m not supposed to."

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Marshall then also teased of the show, which has often eschewed tropes of the detective genre by focusing on burglaries and other crimes rather than murders: "There are murders in series three. There’s another spoiler!"

Read more:

While we don't yet know anything about next year's Christmas special, and likely won't for a long time yet, the official synopsis for this year's special says: "Whilst home alone watching family videos, Bob encounters a surprise visitor - his late wife’s ghost, Linda, who has a haunting demand: get out.

"When there’s a second unsettling encounter and writing on a mirror, Humphrey and the team are called in to investigate.

"Esther is deeply sceptical, but Humphrey is more than happy to dive into his first haunting. Surely there’s a rational explanation?"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It won't be the only dose of Paradise airing on BBC One this Christmas, as Death in Paradise is also set to have a Christmas special, one which will introduce a new lead detective, played by Don Gilet.

That special will be feature length, running for 90 minutes, and will see Gilet joined by the show's regular cast including Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

The Beyond Paradise Christmas 2024 special will air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.