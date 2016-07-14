Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston go head-to-head at the Emmys
It's a promising outlook for British talent
The nominations for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, and it’s looking pretty good for Brits.
The likes of Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager), Idris Elba (Luther) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) will do battle for victory in the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, along with Bryan Cranston (All the Way), Cuba Gooding Jr and Coutrney B Vance (The People vs OJ Simpson).
Big names in other categories include Kevin Spacey for House of Cards and Claire Danes for Homeland.
Maisie Williams has been nominated for her supporting role in Game of Thrones, but she'll face stiff competition from co-stars Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke, as well as Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith.
Thrones and Downton will also go head-to-head for the coveted Best Drama Series, doing battle with House of Cards, Homeland, Mr Robot, Better Call Saul and The Americans.
James Corden’s Late Late show, which has taken America by storm largely thanks to the success of Carpool Karaoke, has also been nominated for Variety Talk Series.
The Emmys take place on 18th September. Check out more winners below:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
House of Cards
Downton Abbey
Better Call Saul
The Americans
Homeland
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Veep
Transparent
Modern Family
black-ish
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Casual
Master of None
OUTSTANDING DRAMA ACTOR
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kyle Chandler (Bloodline)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA ACTRESS
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Taraji P. Henson (Empire)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY ACTOR
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY ACTRESS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Laurie Metcalf (Getting On)
Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
The People v. O.J. Simpson
Fargo
American Crime
Roots
The Night Manager
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
Dancing with the Stars
American Ninja Warrior
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE
All the Way
Confirmation
Luther
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
A Very Murray Christmas
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Keegen-Michael Key (Key & Peele)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Niecy Nash (Getting On)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Maura Tierney (The Affair)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)