Big names in other categories include Kevin Spacey for House of Cards and Claire Danes for Homeland.

Maisie Williams has been nominated for her supporting role in Game of Thrones, but she'll face stiff competition from co-stars Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke, as well as Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith.

Thrones and Downton will also go head-to-head for the coveted Best Drama Series, doing battle with House of Cards, Homeland, Mr Robot, Better Call Saul and The Americans.

James Corden’s Late Late show, which has taken America by storm largely thanks to the success of Carpool Karaoke, has also been nominated for Variety Talk Series.

The Emmys take place on 18th September. Check out more winners below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot

House of Cards

Downton Abbey

Better Call Saul

The Americans

Homeland

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Veep

Transparent

Modern Family

black-ish

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Casual

Master of None

OUTSTANDING DRAMA ACTOR

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kyle Chandler (Bloodline)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA ACTRESS

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY ACTOR

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth)

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Laurie Metcalf (Getting On)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

The People v. O.J. Simpson

Fargo

American Crime

Roots

The Night Manager

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Project Runway

Dancing with the Stars

American Ninja Warrior

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

All the Way

Confirmation

Luther

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

A Very Murray Christmas

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Keegen-Michael Key (Key & Peele)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Niecy Nash (Getting On)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Maura Tierney (The Affair)

Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)