Classic children’s TV favourite Bagpuss is coming to BBC iPlayer

The much-loved stop-motion children’s show Bagpuss is getting a new lease of life later this week, when the entire series will be released on BBC iPlayer.

First broadcast back in 1974, the show is set in a shop filled with lost property, which young owner Emily displays in the window in the hopes of reuniting each broken object with its original owner (the shop doesn’t sell anything).

The series follows Bagpuss, a pink-and-white “saggy, old cloth cat, baggy, and a bit loose at the seams,” who magically comes to life when Emily leaves the shop, along with his assorted friends.

His friends included Professor Yaffle (a woodpecker-shaped bookend), a toad called Gabriel, Madeleine the rag doll, in addition to mice ornaments from a magical mouse organ.

In each of the 13 episodes, Bagpuss and his friends help to repair a broken object and display it in the shop window.

In addition to arriving on iPlayer, the first ever episode will be released later this week on BBC Four during an evening of classic children’s shows.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director, Children’s & Education says: “It doesn’t matter whether you grew up with Bagpuss, or it’s your first time visiting Emily’s shop – Bagpuss is one for all the family to enjoy. It’s great to be bringing this timeless series to iPlayer and it joins a fantastic selection of classic and new shows for all ages.”

The first episode of Bagpuss will be shown on BBC Four at 7:25pm this Sunday as part of an evening of classic children’s shows. The full box set will be available to stream on iPlayer until Tuesday 29th June. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.