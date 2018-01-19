Stockings, crackling fires, and SNOW. Call the Midwife are doing their darned best to get us in the Christmas spirit.

Advertisement

The first look at their festive special aired as part of Children in Need 2017, and it's set to be the show's most Christmassy episode yet. Why? Because it takes place in the winter of 1963 in the thick of a cold blast which brought parts of the country to a standstill. But the midwives don't seem to mind as they celebrate yuletide with presents and good cheer.