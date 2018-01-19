"Baby it's cold outside!" First look at the snowy Call the Midwife Christmas special
Guaranteed to make you feel festive...
Stockings, crackling fires, and SNOW. Call the Midwife are doing their darned best to get us in the Christmas spirit.
The first look at their festive special aired as part of Children in Need 2017, and it's set to be the show's most Christmassy episode yet. Why? Because it takes place in the winter of 1963 in the thick of a cold blast which brought parts of the country to a standstill. But the midwives don't seem to mind as they celebrate yuletide with presents and good cheer.
Trixie and Christopher are headed for the slopes and she's busy packing her après ski outfits – which will NOT include Phyllis's thermal lined galoshes. Meanwhile, Barbara and Tom are back for a special festive gathering and a huge snow drift brings us the inevitable line: "baby, it's cold outside..."
The reception to the trailer has been anything but frosty...
Call the Midwife's Christmas special will air on 25 December with a new series set to begin in 2018