Angela Black episode 5 questions: Who is Theo Walters, and why did Olivier frame Angela?

ITV drama Angela Black returned for a fifth episode on Sunday night, starring Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in the title role of Angela in the Angela Black cast.

At the end of Angela Black episode four, Angela finally managed to track down the real-life Ed Harrison, proving that he wasn’t a figment of her imagination, after all, and that her abusive husband Olivier (Michiel Huisman) had tricked her and the police in order to gain sole custody of their two sons.

We’ve unpacked tonight’s instalment, breaking down some of the key questions and theories that have come up after the events of Angela Black episode five.

Who is Theo Walters?

Theo Walters is the real name of “Ed Harrison” (Samuel Adewunmi), the supposed hit-man who Angela first met on Halloween night in episode one.

Police officers previously told Angela that hit-man Ed Harrison was a figment of her imagination, and actually inspired by a book, ‘Behind Closed Doors’ by Ed Harrison. They came to this conclusion following a tip-off from Olivier, who now has full custody of his and Angela’s two children.

However, at the end of episode four, Angela tracked down Ed, whose real name is Theo Walters. Although he claimed not to know her, she later managed to track down his ex-girlfriend, discovering that Theo had been in serious financial trouble prior to Halloween night.

What happened on Halloween night?

Angela pieces together the events of Halloween night, and realises it’s key to explaining exactly how Theo Walters/Ed Harrison came into her life.

Angela learns that Theo’s business was torched on Halloween night (the same night she met him), meaning he received a huge insurance payout. She also looks at Olivier’s bank statement from Halloween night (which she smuggled out of the house), and realises he bought canisters of petrol from a nearby gas station.

Remembering Olivier’s clothes stank of petrol after Halloween, she realises it was Olivier who torched Theo’s property as a favour, saving him from financial ruin, and in return Theo masqueraded as hit-man “Ed” in an effort, alongside Olivier, to frame Angela.

However, she also discovers that Theo has been following her as she conducts her investigation – when she returns to the gas station, the CCTV has been wiped and the attendant beaten up.

Why did Olivier frame Angela?

Angela headed to the family home and confronted Olivier with her theory – and he confessed it was all true, before threatening her.

The reason he gave for systematically ruining his wife’s life? The embarrassment he apparently felt when she tried to leave him following his years-long abuse.

How can Angela prove what Olivier did?

With the CCTV from the gas station gone, Angela has very little evidence that the police and her social workers will believe. She’s also now in financial difficulty, and only allowed minimal, supervised contact with her two kids.

However, with her friend Gwen back by her side after eight years (Olivier had deliberately broken up the friendship, to further isolate Angela), Angela is in a much better position to fight her corner and gather new evidence.

Angela Black continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV.

For information and support, visit womensaid.org.uk, alternatively, contact the Freephone 24 National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0800 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.