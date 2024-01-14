“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she added and then in another post wrote: “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

Press also confirmed to TMZ that Musser died on Friday (12th January) night at their home in Del Mar, California. As of yet, a cause of death has not been revealed.

Musser had more recently stepped away from the world of acting, focusing on his career as a model and influencer. But Musser was known for his character Del Henry in All My Children, a soap role he held from 2005 to 2007 after winning the second season of the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star.

Musser also starred in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, which boasted a star-studded cast and was co-written and produced by Adam Sandler.

Sandler paid tribute to Musser on his Instagram upon the news of his death, sharing an image of Musser in the film and writing: "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Musser also made appearances in Rita Rocks in 2009 and also, in Desperate Housewives as Friedrich.