All My Children and Desperate Housewives star Alec Musser dies, aged 50
The actor was also known for his roles in Grown Ups.
Actor Alec Musser, best known for his roles in US soap All My Children and Desperate Housewives, has died aged 50.
The news was confirmed by actor’s fiancée Paige Press in a series of Instagram Stories, in which she shared the news of his death. She wrote: “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.
“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she added and then in another post wrote: “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”
Press also confirmed to TMZ that Musser died on Friday (12th January) night at their home in Del Mar, California. As of yet, a cause of death has not been revealed.
Musser had more recently stepped away from the world of acting, focusing on his career as a model and influencer. But Musser was known for his character Del Henry in All My Children, a soap role he held from 2005 to 2007 after winning the second season of the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star.
Musser also starred in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, which boasted a star-studded cast and was co-written and produced by Adam Sandler.
Sandler paid tribute to Musser on his Instagram upon the news of his death, sharing an image of Musser in the film and writing: "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."
Musser also made appearances in Rita Rocks in 2009 and also, in Desperate Housewives as Friedrich.