Meet the cast of BBC Two drama A Teacher

One of the first TV dramas to kick off 2021 on BBC Two is US import A Teacher, which begins its run just three days into the new year.

The cast for the drama is led by House of Cards star Kate Mara as English teacher Claire Wilson, while Love, Simon’s Nick Robinson plays the teenaged student with whom she starts an affair.

There is also a talented supporting cast on board for the series – read on for everything you need to know.

Kate Mara plays Claire Wilson

BBC

Who is Claire Wilson? Claire is a popular young teacher who has just started a new job at Westerbrook High School in suburban Texas. Claire is happily married, but soon she develops a romantic attachment with one of her own pupils while tutoring him for his SATs, with the resulting affair threatening to rip apart her life.

What else is Kate Mara been in? Mara has had a number of high profile TV roles, including starring as Zoe Barnes in House of Cards in addition to roles in 24, American Horror Story: Murder House and Pose.

On the big screen, Mara has made appearances in a string of films, with highlights including Brokeback Mountain, The Martian and 2015’s Fantastic Four.

Nick Robinson plays Eric Walker

Who is Eric Wilson? Charming high school senior Eric fears that he doesn’t fit in at the school, where most of the pupils come from more affluent backgrounds than him. After asking Claire to help him prepare for his SATs, the two soon begin an affair.

What else has Nick Robinson been in? Robinson first found fame in his teens as a member of the main cast on the US sitcom Melissa & Joey and has gone on to land a number of film roles, notably including the lead in the acclaimed coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

Robinson was also in the cast of Jurassic World, while other roles include the films Kings of Summer and Everything Everything. He reprised his role of Simon Spier in the TV series Love, Victor (mainly as a voice role) and in 2021 he’ll have a main role in a new Netflix series titled Maid.

Ashley Zukerman plays Matt Mitchell

BBC

Who is Matt Mitchell? Matt is Claire’s husband, and the two had been happily together since high school, with Matt having been a supportive partner. He has a creative side which he longs to bring out again, but currently works in medical equipment sales.

What else has Ashley Zukerman been in? Zuckerman’s most high-profile screen roles have been recurring parts in Designated Survivor and Succession, while he also had main parts in a range of Australian series including Rush and The Code – winning an AACTA Award for the latter.

Shane Harper plays Logan Davis

BBC

Who is Logan Davis? Logan is one of Eric’s best friends, and comes from a more wealthy family. He is something of a jock, although this hides a more sensitive side.

What else has Shane Harper been in? In 2020, Harper had a main role in the Starz crime drama Hightown, while previous small-screen roles have included a recurring role on MTV teen comedy series Awkward, a main role on comedy Happyland and a recurring role as Spencer on the Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie.

Marielle Scott plays Kathryn Sanders

BBC

Who is Kathryn Sanders? A French teacher at Westerbrook, Kathryn befriends Claire soon after the English teacher’s arrival at the school.

What else has Marielle Scott been in? Scott had a recurring role as Lucy on the second series of hit Netflix thriller series You, while she was also seen in a small role in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming of age film Lady Bird.

Dylan Schmid plays Josh Smith

BBC

Who is Josh Smith? Another of Eric’s good friends, Josh has ambitions to go to an Ivy League school, although he is also a bit of a stoner.

What else has Dylan Schmid been in? Schmid appeared in six episodes of the first season of Snowpiercer, playing Patterson, while previous credits also include Beyond, Shut Eye and Do You Mind?

Adam David Thompson plays Nate Wilson

BBC

Who is Nate Wilson? An ex-military and current police officer Nate is Claire’s older brother, and is a nice and kind presence, although his job requires him to pretending to be tough.

What else has Adam David Thomson been in? Thomson has cropped up in a number of popular TV series, including Netflix Western Godless, drama series Outsiders and the second season of The Sinner. He also appeared in the Noah Baumbach film The Meyerowitz Stories.

Rya Kihlstedt plays Sandy Walker

BBC

Who is Sandy Walker? Eric’s mother, Sandy is a hard-working woman who has been raising her children on her own. She is close to Eric and is a warm and loving mother to him.

What else has Rya Kihlstedt been in? Since starring in Home Alone 3 in 1997, Kihlstedt has had a number of film roles, including Deep Impact, Women in Trouble and The Atticus Institute. As for the small screen, she’s had recurring roles as Dr. Michelle Ross in Dexter and as Marilyn Rhodes in Nashville, in addition to starring in the miniseries Heroes Reborn.

The ensemble cast also includes recurring roles for Jana Peck (Two Wrongs), Camila Perez (Gotham), Cameron Moulène (Happyland), Ciara Bravo (Big Time Rush), Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid).

A Teacher begins on BBC Two at 10pm on Sunday 3rd January 2021.