Exclusive – Death in Paradise preview sees JP and Marlon sing the twins to sleep

The hilarious clip sees JP and Marlon sing Tiny Winey down the phone.

Death in Paradise

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at tomorrow’s Death in Paradise – which sees JP (Tobi Bakare) and Marlon (Tahj Miles) attempt to sing the twins to sleep in hilarious fashion.

The clip starts with JP on the phone to Rosey – who appears to be struggling to get the twins to settle down – before he suggests putting the phone in the cot while he “tries something”.

He then begins singing the song Tiny Winey down the phone, with Marlon eventually joining in as they exuberantly dance along – just in time for Neville and Florence to walk in on them.

It takes a while before the pair notice that their inspector is present, but an embarrassed JP eventually acknowledges his presence after being tapped on the shoulder by Marlon.

The song seems to have done the trick though – with the crying noises from the phone having stopped.

Tomorrow’s episode sees Neville (Ralf Little) attempt to embrace island life with a game of beach volleyball, but all does not go according to plan after he ends up in hospital due to a sandfly bite.

His stay in the hospital is eventful, with a shocking incident seeing a nurse apparently take her own life, and Neville soon suspects that there is foul play involved, building a case against various suspects.

The episode will also continue to focus on Marlon and JP’s working relationship, which has hit a few snags so far.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide

