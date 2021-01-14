Exclusive – Netflix unveils new behind-the-scenes featurette The Making of Lupin

If you’ve binged Netflix’s French heist thriller Lupin (if you haven’t, you should), you know the series doesn’t hold back when it comes to high-octane, fast-paced stunts.

Advertisement

The dynamic crime drama sees Omar Sy’s charismatic criminal Assane Diop attempt to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre to avenge his father’s tragic death – using a methodology inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin books.

The gentleman thief is a classic of French literature, but Assane certainly does a good job of modernising his work.

You can watch The Making of Lupin below to catch a glimpse of how the magic happened.

From a Ferrari crashing into the Louvre, to capturing Paris’s essence beyond its iconic monuments, there it’s clear a lot of thought (and a lot of work) went into the making of Lupin.

Created by Criminal‘s George Kay, the series also stars Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier. Other cast members include Ludivine Sagnier as Assane’s wife Claire, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé and Shirine Boutella.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Only the first five episodes are currently available to watch on the streaming giant, but a second part has already been confirmed so we can expect more of Sy’s modernised gentleman thief in the future – though likely not until later this year.

Advertisement

Lupin is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.