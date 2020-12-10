Accessibility Links

  4. Peter Davison reveals his reaction to All Creatures Great and Small remake: “How dare they?”

Peter Davison reveals his reaction to All Creatures Great and Small remake: “How dare they?”

The actor played Tristan in the original and apparently wasn't happy when he learned of the new series.

Peter Davison plays Matthew Wells in Vera

Before he became the Fifth Doctor, Peter Davison was best known for playing naive young veterinarian Tristan Farnon in the original BBC One series of All Creatures Great and Small. So his reaction to the Channel 5 reboot is interesting and initially he wasn’t happy.

In an interview in this year’s Radio Times Christmas issue, he revealed his initial feelings about the All Creatures Great and Small remake, which has been such a hit for Channel 5 after premiering in September 2020.

“When I heard they were remaking All Creatures,” he said, “there was a tinge of, ‘How dare they?’ But I gather it’s very good.”

So good, it has been renewed for a second series.

Davison played young vet Tristan Farnon in the original incarnation of the show, which was based on the James Herriot books. In the Channel 5 remake, it is Callum Woodhouse who plays the charming, Fair Isle sweater-wearing vet.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait until the second season airs to see him reprise the role. There’s a Christmas special which picks up right before Helen and Hugh’s wedding.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, particularly considering he is 69, Davison has had a busy year.

The Fifth Doctor not only recorded a Doctor Who audio adventure in which he takes on the Daleks – from a cupboard decorated as the Tardis, no less – but he also features in the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas special.

Read the full interview in the Radio Times Christmas issue, out now. The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on 22nd December 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5. You can buy James Herriot’s books on Amazon. While you’re waiting, take a look at our TV guide to find out what’s on this week.

All about All Creatures Great and Small (1974)

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
