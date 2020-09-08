Shakespeare’s characters to be reinterpreted for modern US crime drama The Stratford
US network NBC is developing the series about a man's search for his father's killer.
Will & Grace star Sean Haye’s production company is transplanting the literary world of William Shakespeare to modern day America for a planned crime series, The Stratford, set in a luxury hotel.
The title of the series, which is in development with the network NBC, is of course a nod to Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-Upon-Avon.
Deadline is reporting that Haye’s company, Hazy Mills, is behind the project, which is set in a hotel called The Stratford and is based around a young man’s search for his father’s killer.
The characters in The Stratford would gradually be revealed to be updated versions of Shakespeare’s characters.
If the concept appears quite out there, Hazy Mills has had previous success with the concept with a previous series, the dark, supernatural cop show Grimm, which ran on NBC for six season and was a modern American reinterpretation of the classic Brothers Grimm fairytales.
As well, the writer and creator of The Stratford is Vincent Angell, a heavyweight producer behind The Rookie, The Blacklist and other successful series.
Hayes runs Hazy Mills with partner Todd Milliner (pictured, above) and recently they sold for development Fan Girl, a single-camera comedy from How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow, which is set to appear on streaming network Peacock.
Hayes is best known as the super sarcastic BFF Jack McFarland in the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, which screens on Channel 5 in the UK, but he has an extensive producing background, generating popular shows in the US such as The Soul Man, Hollywood Game Night and The History of Comedy.
