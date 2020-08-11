Will Ric Griffin die as Holby City airs tense final episode?

Ric Griffin’s (Hugh Quarshie) life was on the line in last week’s Holby City and tonight, in the final episode to air before the medical drama takes an extended break, we will see that his fate is left in the hands of his biggest enemy.

Ric and Guy Self (John Michie) have never seen eye to eye and that rivalry has come to a head in recent times. And now Guy finds himself in the position of performing dangerous and risky brain surgery on Ric.

But as the procedure goes on, it seems that Guy may not have Ric’s safety at the forefront of his mind, but does he have it in him to leave Ric to die?

As the surgery gets underway, it is clear that Guy is not behaving normally and it does not take long for Louis McGerry (Tyler Luke Cunningham) to grow suspicious that all is not well. But Guy is not in the mood to be questioned and Louis is soon replaced in the operating room by Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs).

But Guy’s behaviour is notable and Donna also grows concerned, especially when she realises that he may have been drinking before starting the procedure. As she calls him out on his actions, they are soon faced with a horrifying distraction as Ric flatlines.

But will Guy save Ric’s life, or leave him to die?

While Holby City will be off the air for a while following tonight’s episode, cast and crew have returned to filming in the last couple of weeks and the global pandemic we are all going through will feature heavily on the show when it comes back.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios said as production resumed: “We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic, and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may. It’s with great pleasure that we can open the doors at our Elstree set today to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.”

