This Law & Order: SVU character is getting a spin-off

Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, is returning to the franchise after almost a decade away

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT --

A well loved character from Law & Order: SVU is getting his own spin-off show on NBC.

Star Christopher Meloni will be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler on the new show, which is part of a new five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal signed between Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and Universal Television, according to Deadline.

The new series doesn’t have a title as yet, but reports suggest that former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being lined up to write the series.

It will be set in New York, just like SVU, and so there is a possibility that Stabler will be reunited with Olivia Benson, the main character of the series, who is played by Mariska Hargitay.

Meloni appeared on SVU for 12 series, before he was written out in 2011 when his character resigned from the police force.

In the time since, Meloni has accrued a wealth of acting credits on shows including Syfy series Happy! , Fox comedy series Surviving Jack and WGN America series Underground, in addition to notable supporting roles on True Blood and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The show will become the fifth Law and Order currently broadcasting on NBC, joining SVU and three series set in Chicago, while a further spin-off is also reportedly being developed based on Law & Order: Hate Crimes.

Need something to watch until then? Check out our list of the best Netflix TV series available to enjoy right now.

