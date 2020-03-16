When is Liar back for series two on ITV?

The first series of Liar gripped viewers with its twisting and turning tale of rapist Andrew Earlham – and of Laura Nielson’s fight to bring him down.

Now the psychological thriller is coming back to ITV for a second run. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liar series two on TV?

Liar series two continues on Monday 16th March at 9pm on ITV, with three episodes left.

What happened at the end of Liar series one?

Just when it looked like serial rapist Andrew Earlham was headed for prison, Liar delivered one final surprise in the last moments of its finale.

In the closing scene, Andrew was shown half-submerged in the muddy marshes, his throat slit and blood on his shirt. But who killed him?

Andrew had been missing for weeks, having disappeared from his house on the night Laura Nielson finally discovered the evidence that would get him locked up: video footage of him raping 17 different women. But when the police rushed to arrest him, he had already vanished.

There are a lot of questions that need answering in series two, such as: who killed him? (We have our suspicions.) Has Laura stayed in town? What happened to Andrew’s orphaned son Luke?

Who is in the cast of Liar series two – and what will happen next?

Both Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd are reprising their roles as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham for the second series, which will focus on the big question: who killed Andrew?

Gruffudd will appear in flashback sequences as we dive deeper into the events leading up to his character’s death.

In the second series, the story picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant is issued for Andrew Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women.

But after Andrew’s body is found in the Kent marshes, brand-new character Detective Inspector Karen Renton (Cheat actress Katherine Kelly) and her team are tasked with uncovering clues about this man’s past – and finding out the truth about those weeks leading up to his murder.

Creators Harry and Jack Williams said of the casting: “It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat.”

Howard Charles (The Widow) joins the cast as Carl Peterson, while Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall will play Winnie Peterson. You can read our guide to the full cast of Liar series two here.

Who are writers Harry and Jack Williams?

As well as penning Liar, the Williams brothers are also known for writing BBC1’s The Missing and Rellik. Their next creation is Kate Beckinsale drama The Widow.

They also run a production company, Two Brothers Pictures, which has produced Fleabag, Strangers and the forthcoming series Cheat.

Is there a trailer for Liar series two?

Here’s a teaser…

Will there be a third series of Liar?

It looks unlikely! The second series of the ITV drama is being referred to as “the final chapter” – although given that Andrew Earlham is already dead, it isn’t enormously surprising that the sequel will bring the story to a close.