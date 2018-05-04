And the cliffhanger soon had fans posing theories about Andrew’s murder…

But many felt cheated by the change in the drama's direction from a complex study of rape to a simple murder case…

And just to confuse things, ITV announced that we WILL be seeing a second series of Liar – WITH Andrew.

So, was he actually dead?

Answer: yes. ITV has said the next series will focus on who murdered Andrew Earlham, presumably with Gruffudd featuring in flashbacks. But we’re going to have quite a wait to find out who: the second series will only begin filming in January 2019.