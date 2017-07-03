The documentary will air on Monday 3rd July at 8:30pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

The grooming of young white girls by Pakistani men in Rochdale was a tragedy not only because of the horror of the abuse itself, but also due to the shameful failure of the authorities to take the appropriate action. Documentary-maker Henry Singer, whose past work includes Baby P: The Untold Story and The Falling Man, interviews those who were involved, shedding further light on the way professionals ignored the abuse.

As well as the victims themselves, sexual health centre manager Sara Rowbotham, DC Maggie Oliver and investigative journalist Andrew Norfolk discuss their involvement in the case.

How close are the real events explored in the documentary to those portrayed in Three Girls?

Very close indeed – Three Girls writer Nicole Taylor spoke to many of the same people who were interviewed for the documentary.

Where else might you have seen whistleblower Sara Rowbotham recently?

The social worker who revealed the abuse recently appeared on Channel 4's First Dates, and, though she didn't find her soulmate, Twitter was flooded with praise and well wishes for this previously unsung hero.