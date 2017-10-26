As David Attenborough wisely explains in the voiceover, the birds know not to fly too close to the water’s surface, but sometimes they just get tired, you know, and thirsty.

Also, the trevallies are a clever breed, and can calculate the air speed, altitude and trajectory of birds.

It's evil genius – and one of just many incredible moments captured in the new six-part BBC series.

Blue Planet II begins on Sunday 29th October at 8pm on BBC1