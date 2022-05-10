Where is Donald Cline now? Netflix's Our Father doctor today

The one-off film tells the story of several people in Indianapolis who discovered through DNA testing that they had more than 50 half-siblings because fertility doctor Donald Cline had secretly inseminated his patients with his own sperm.

Netflix is looking into one of the most scandalous cases in recent US history in the new documentary Our Father .

So, who exactly is Cline, and where is he today?

As the documentary come to Netflix, here's everything you need to know about Donald Cline.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Donald Cline?



Donald Cline is a former fertility doctor who worked in the Indianapolis area.

Once very respected, locals flocked to Cline for fertility treatments, with the hopes of having families of their own. Unbeknownst to them, Cline was swapping donor sperm that he was supposed to inseminate patients with for his own.

This resulted in Cline fathering what is now believed to be more than 50 children from 1979 to 1986, with the doctor only stopping as the AIDS crisis worsened.

Advertisement

Our Father follows Jacoba Ballard, who after searching for the truth of her origin as a donor baby, discovered dozens of half-siblings whose mothers went to Cline's fertility clinic.

Where is Donald Cline today?

Cline's exact location is unknown, with the doctor, who is now in his 80s, keeping a low profile since the fertility scandal came to light. A lot of his inseminations took place a long way before DNA testing became widely available, which made it difficult to catch Cline, and as there were no state laws that criminalised what he did at the time, Cline never spent any time behind bars for his actions.