Arriving on the streaming site on Wednesday 11th May, the one-off film looks at the case of Donald Cline - a former fertility doctor who secretly inseminated his patients with his own sperm.

Netflix's latest documentary Our Father has got us all talking.

His actions resulted in him fathering multiple children, with the documentary focusing on Jacoba Ballard, who after searching for the truth of her origin as a donor baby, discovered dozens of half-siblings whose mothers went to Cline's fertility clinic.

The documentary sees many of the children sharing their story of how they came to realise they were related.

So, how many children did Cline father in total?

As the documentary airs on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about the Donald Cline siblings.

How many Cline siblings are there?

As of the Our Father production, there are currently 94 Cline siblings – however, it's thought that there could be more.

As further DNA tests are concluded, the number is expected to increase - a worrying concern for each of the siblings, many of whom happen to live within close proximity to one another.

Lisa Shepherd-Stidham Netflix

In the one-off film, Lisa Shepherd-Stidham, who is referred to as “Sibling #33”, spoke about the issues she faces on a daily basis.

She said: "When we get a new sibling alert, you’re praying, ‘Please don’t let it be somebody I know.’ Or, ‘Please don’t let it be somebody I dated'."

Does Cline have any other children?

The documentary states that Cline was married at the time of practising medicine.

Little is known about Donald Cline's wife Susie, but according to the film the couple had two children - Donna and Doug, who Jacoba reached out to ahead of filming.

Our Father is available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 11th May. Check out more of our Entertainment and Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.