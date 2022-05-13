Who is Our Father doctor Donald Cline's wife?

The one-off film focuses on Jacoba Ballard, who in searching for her true origin as a donor baby, discovered dozens of half-siblings, whose parents had all visited a fertility doctor named Donald Cline.

On Wednesday 11th May, Netflix released its latest true-crime documentary, Our Father , and it's already got viewers talking.

For three decades, Cline helped hundreds of parents who had fertility problems conceive. However, DNA tests later showed that the doctor had been secretly using his own sperm, resulting in him fathering what is estimated to be around 94 children to date.

Cline was married at the time and his wife is mentioned briefly in the documentary, with the former doctor begging Ballard not to talk to the media about the case over fears it would ruin his relationship. However, we never actually hear from Cline's wife in the film.

So, who is she? And what did she have to say about Cline's fertility scandal?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Donald Cline's wife?

Not much is known about Donald's wife Susie, but the documentary confirms that she also received fertility treatment from her husband.

Our Father also appears to confirm that Susie had no idea what her husband was doing. In the documentary, Jacoba claims that Donald reached out to her to tell her that “digging up the past was destroying his marriage” because his wife considered his actions to be adultery.

It is currently unknown if Donald and Susie are still married.

How many children did Donald and his wife have?

According to the documentary, Donald and Susie have two children together - Donna and Doug, who Jacoba reached out to ahead of filming. Doug helped arrange a meeting with Donald and some of his children, including Jacoba.