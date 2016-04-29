The film will include interviews with friends, family and collaborators, including Clive Davis, founder and president of Arista Records, who is credited with discovering the singer.

Macdonald said in a statement: “The story that is never told about Whitney is just how brilliant she was as an artist; by many measures she had the greatest voice of the last 50 years. She changed the way pop music was sung — bringing it back full circle to its blues and gospel roots. She was also completely unique in being a black pop star who sold in countries where black artists don’t traditionally sell.”

Also behind the project is Man On Wire producer Simon Chinn, and it'll be released in the UK by Altitude Films, the company behind Asif Kapadia’s award-winning Amy.

More like this

Advertisement

Macdonald's documentary will be released in the UK in 2017.