The idea began with 2013 documentary Penguins: Spy in the Huddle, which saw a series of cameras, disguised as rocks, eggs and fellow penguins observe the natural behaviours of animals. Viewers were then treated to 2017’s Spy in the Wild.

Now the series is back for Christmas 2018 with Spy in the Snow.

Viewers are set to learn how animals cope in nature’s often unforgiving winter wonderland.

But when is it on TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spy in the Snow on TV?

Spy in the Snow airs on Sunday 30th December at 7pm on BBC1.

What can we expect in this series?

Prepare yourself to be awed, heartbroken and touched in equal measure as the decoy cameras pick up some fascinating animal behaviours.

Spy in the Snow (BBC)

The ‘Snowball’ cam observes how friendship bonds together group of parrots in the snowy mountains of New Zealand, while the Wallaby cam in Tasmania unexpectedly finds a suitor.

We’ll also get to see a glimpse of polar bears play-fighting in the North Pole – a scene that’ll warm your heart despite the Christmas chill.