When is Reported Missing on TV?

The four-part series in on Mondays at 9pm on BBC1.

What's it about?

The series tracks various police departments as they attempt to follow up on missing cases.

In the first episode, in Macclesfield, Cheshire, a man reports his five-year-old son Tyler missing – he hasn't seen him in 2 years due to a custody dispute with the boy's mother.

However, things take a strange turn of events when the mother denies the existence of the child, and neighbours claim never to have seen the boy.

The investigation grows more and more baffling, until police officers finally have "an appalling conversation" with the father.