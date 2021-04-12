Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World is the BBC’s new documentary following 18-year-old Greta as she travels around the world campaigning for awareness.

The three-part series will land on BBC One this April, and will see the climate activist explore the science of global warming and challenge world leaders, as she calls for action on climate change.

Including appearances from natural historians, such as Sir David Attenborough himself, the documentary is set to open our eyes about the environment we live in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming docu-series.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World release date

The BBC documentary will start on BBC One on Monday, 12th April at 9pm.

Episodes will then air weekly on the network.

If you miss an episode, you can always catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Thunberg is an 18-year-old Swedish climate activist. She is probably best known for her “How Dare You” speech, in which she addressed world leaders about the ecosystem.

In 2018, at just 15-years-old, she began striking from school over climate change, sitting outside the Swedish parliament to demand action on global warming.

What is Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World about?

The Swedish teen took a year off school to travel around the world to film the new documentary, in which she meets with some of the world’s leading scientists to explore the consequences of global warming and climate change on future generations.

Thunberg visits places where climate change is being sped up, including Canada’s growing oil industry and coal mines in Europe.

Speaking about her new documentary, she said: “It was an incredible experience and I’m so grateful to have experienced all of this and to have seen this from so many different perspectives. Everything from visiting and standing on a glacier which they say can no longer be saved. Things that you don’t really get to experience. It makes you feel like it’s real in a different way.”

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World Episode guide

BBC

Episode one:

Greta travels through North America with her father, Svante, to attend a climate conference in Chile. The 18-year-old schoolgirl is also seen pleading with viewers and politicians to heed her warnings.

Episode two:

Greta sets off to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which will be attended by US president Donald Trump and other world leaders, to call for action on climate change. Greta also travels to the UK, where she meets with a figure who’s been an inspiration to her, Sir David Attenborough.

Episode three:

Details haven’t been confirmed for episode three just yet, but we will keep you informed as soon as we know.

Is there a trailer to Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

There is!

In the clip, Thunberg says: “People say a lot of things about me. People listen when I talk. But I don’t want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the science!”

You can watch the official trailer below:

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World starts on BBC One on Monday, 12th April at 9pm.