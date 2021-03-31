Accessibility Links

Fans praise Matt Baker’s new family farming series as “heartwarming” and “wonderful”

We saw the former One Show host bonding with sheep and chasing donkeys in Our Farm in the Dales.

Countryfile Prester Matt Baker (BBC Studios, JF)

Published:

We’re used to watching Matt Baker interviewing celebrities on the One Show sofa, and presenting items on Countryfile. But we had the opportunity to see a different side to him tonight, as he invited the cameras onto his parents’ farm, with the launch of highly personal new More4 documentary series, Our Farm in the Dales.

Advertisement

The series follows Baker and his young family as they move up to the Durham Dales to support his mother, who had a knee replacement after suffering an accident while out farming.

Working together to make difficult decisions, the family tries to enact long-term changes to the way the farm is run, to help Baker’s mum in the coming years and to make her farming life more manageable.

The show had a tough slot, airing at the same time as ITV aired England’s World Cup qualifier against Poland, but fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the new series, calling it “wholesome family TV.”

Many viewers expressed how much they enjoyed the positivity on display and the close relationship Baker shares not only with his parents, but also with his wife Nicola and his children Molly and Luke.

Even though Baker has been a TV presenter for many years, he has never stopped farming, and fans were impressed at his practical skills. Although he did end up having to chase donkeys down a country lane when they tried to escape!

It looks like the show is going to be a hit. Maybe Nicola will get her own spin-off show too, as she wowed viewers with her recipe for the perfect apple and blackberry pie.

Advertisement

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales continues next Wednesday at 9pm on More4. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

