Fans praise Matt Baker’s new family farming series as “heartwarming” and “wonderful”

We’re used to watching Matt Baker interviewing celebrities on the One Show sofa, and presenting items on Countryfile. But we had the opportunity to see a different side to him tonight, as he invited the cameras onto his parents’ farm, with the launch of highly personal new More4 documentary series, Our Farm in the Dales.

Advertisement

The series follows Baker and his young family as they move up to the Durham Dales to support his mother, who had a knee replacement after suffering an accident while out farming.

Working together to make difficult decisions, the family tries to enact long-term changes to the way the farm is run, to help Baker’s mum in the coming years and to make her farming life more manageable.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The show had a tough slot, airing at the same time as ITV aired England’s World Cup qualifier against Poland, but fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the new series, calling it “wholesome family TV.”

Congrats More 4, #OurFarmInTheDales is wonderful wholesome family TV at it's absolute best. I love it. #MattBaker and his whole family are so lovely. The donkeys and new sheep in this episode are adorable. #hooked

Well done @More4Tweets 🐑🐕 🙌🙌🙌 — Jules (@JulesItsjules) March 31, 2021

Many viewers expressed how much they enjoyed the positivity on display and the close relationship Baker shares not only with his parents, but also with his wife Nicola and his children Molly and Luke.

This is such a heartwarming show ❤ It has the same essence about it as Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing. #ourfarminthedales — Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) March 31, 2021

Even though Baker has been a TV presenter for many years, he has never stopped farming, and fans were impressed at his practical skills. Although he did end up having to chase donkeys down a country lane when they tried to escape!

Matt Baker must be the perfect man. He's lovely AND he knows how to renovate a goat shed. #OurFarmInTheDales — Ice Crystal ❄🐐❄ (@ice_crystal) March 31, 2021

It looks like the show is going to be a hit. Maybe Nicola will get her own spin-off show too, as she wowed viewers with her recipe for the perfect apple and blackberry pie.

Advertisement

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales continues next Wednesday at 9pm on More4. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.